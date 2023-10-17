River Valley Community Bancorp Announces 3Rd Quarter Results (Unaudited)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YUBA CITY, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC markets: RVCB) with its wholly owned subsidiary, River Valley Community Bank (collectively referred to as the“Bank”), today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The full earnings release can be found on the Bank's Investor Relations website at Investor Relations - River Valley Community Bank .



The Bank remains highly rated with BauerFinancial, and Depositaccounts and serves its customer base through its offices located at:



1629 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, CA

580 Brunswick Rd, Grass Valley, CA

905 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA

904 B Street, Marysville, CA

401 Ryland Street, Ste. 205, Reno, NV (Loan Production Office) 1508 Eureka Rd., Ste. 100, Roseville, CA (Loan Production Office)

