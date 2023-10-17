Rackla Metals Exercises Option Agreements On The HIT Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: ABM ) (OTCQB: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: R26 ) (“Aben” or“the Company”) announces that Rackla Metals Inc. (“Rackla”) has exercised previously announced exploration option transaction on the HIT Project in the Yukon.



HIT Property Option Agreement

The Company has exercised its option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2.5% NSR royalty, in the HIT property from Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV-ABN). Pursuant to the HIT Option Agreement dated September 28, 2022, Rackla has completed the following:

I. paid CAD$25,000 cash to Aben upon signing of the agreement,

II. within 12 months of signing:

. paid an additional CAD$25,000 cash to Aben,

. issued 250,000 common shares of Rackla to Aben, and

. incurred in excess of the minimum requirement of $100,000 in exploration expenditures on the HIT property.

The shares issued to Aben are subject to a resale restriction which expires on February 17, 2024.

Aben will be granted a 0.5% net smelter returns royalty interest in the Project.

About Aben Minerals:

Aben Minerals is a Canadian gold exploration company with exploration projects in the Yukon Territory and British Columbia. The Company's goal is to increase shareholder value through new discoveries and developing exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions. The Company has 18.7 million shares outstanding.

