From War-Torn Ukraine To Rhinebeck, NY: A Knit-Worthy Pilgrimage To USA's Largest Fiber Fest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Thread & Maple's luxurious leather accessories cross continents to reach the Rhinebeck knitting festivals. Their first stop? A border run out of Ukraine.

MONTREAL, CANADA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- This week Thread & Maple joins tens of thousands of knitters on their the pilgrimage to the New York Sheep and Wool Festival, known simply as Rhinebeck. Though their team will travel far, Thread & Maple's revolutionary Needle Binder -the first ever truly customizable needle organizer-have traveled even further.Ukranian-born owner Olga Paskalenko found a way to show support to her war-torn home country by sourcing their incredible leather accessories from Ukrainian leather makers.But sourcing their most popular products from a land savaged by war has increasingly difficult as tanneries and the factories needed to product metal buttons and clasps have been bombed and shuttered. At one point last year, all their leather workers were conscripted into the military.Once the binders, clutches , and bags are made, companies then refuse to ship in and out while the attacks persist. So intrepid workers must make border runs to Poland for the Thread & Maple products to begin their journey first to Canada and finally to Rhinebeck, NY-home of not 1, but 3 massive fiber festivals attracting upwards of 30,000 knitters and fiber lovers in a single weekend.Thread & Maple will vend at the New York Sheep & Wool Festival, the original event that started this fiber frenzy. Their team will travel in from around North America to help with the festival, many meeting for the first time.But none will have travelled so far, or have as many stories to tell, as the products they display.About Thread and MapleMontreal-born Thread and Maple creates small-batch handcrafted knitting & crochet accessories from natural materials such as leather, cork, maple wood, and cotton. They are most known for their revolutionary Needle Binder, the first ever truly customizable knitting needle organizer, accommodating the most popular needle sets and tools all in one beautiful storage solution. For more information, visit , check them out on Instagram: @threadandmaple, or contact them at .

Olga Paskalenko

Thread and Maple

+1 647-936-1339

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

Facebook