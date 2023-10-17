Beyond Celiac Welcomes Debra Silberg, MD, Phd, FACG As Chief Scientific Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Beyond Celiac is pleased to announce the appointment of Debra Silberg, MD, PhD, FACG, as its new Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Dr. Silberg brings with her a wealth of experience and an impressive track record in the fields of medicine, immunology, and pharmaceutical research, making her an invaluable addition to the Beyond Celiac science team.

Dr. Silberg is an accomplished life sciences executive with deep experience across all stages of drug development. She has held clinical leadership roles at AstraZeneca, Shire, and Takeda, where she served as the company's Global Vice President of Clinical Development and Clinical Science Head for Gastroenterology. In this role, she was responsible for the gastrointestinal program team, which included approximately 30 physicians and clinical scientists across the US, Europe, China, and Japan who were focused on several GI diseases, including celiac disease. Additionally, Dr. Silberg oversaw the clinical aspects and led discussions with regulatory authorities (FDA and EMA) to facilitate the advancement of numerous GI development programs.

In her role as CSO, Dr. Silberg will play a pivotal role in driving the science plan that supports the Beyond Celiac mission to accelerate the development of treatments and a cure for celiac disease by 2030. She will also work tirelessly to foster collaboration among a diverse range of stakeholders, including scientists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, non-profit organizations, and the patient community.

Alice Bast, CEO of Beyond Celiac, expressed her enthusiasm for Dr. Silberg's appointment, saying, "We are very fortunate to have someone of Dr. Silberg's caliber and with such an excellent career of accomplishments join our organization. Her expertise and leadership will be instrumental in advancing our mission and propelling us closer to a cure for celiac disease."

Dr. Silberg stated about her new role, "I am thrilled to join Beyond Celiac and apply all that I have learned throughout my professional career to improve the lives and outcomes of people with celiac disease. This is a remarkable opportunity to make a tangible impact, and I look forward to working with the dedicated team at Beyond Celiac to drive meaningful change."

With a diverse background spanning academia, pharmaceutical research, and leadership roles in the industry, Dr. Silberg is well-equipped to lead the Science Department at Beyond Celiac. Her responsibilities will include overseeing the organization's research granting program, and leading the Beyond Celiac Coalition , engaging partners from pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies, diagnostic companies, regulators, and members of academia to accelerate clinical research in celiac disease by addressing major patient barriers in a pre-competitive environment.

Dr. Silberg's appointment as CSO comes at a crucial time for Beyond Celiac as the organization is enhancing its scientific credibility on a global scale, promoting diversity and inclusion in celiac disease diagnosis and management, and expanding its reach beyond the United States.

About Beyond Celiac

Founded in 2003, Beyond Celiac is the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure in the United States, serving as a patient advocacy and research-driven organization working to drive diagnosis and accelerate the discovery of new treatments. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, making the right investments in research and supporting the broad community of those with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac. BeyondCeliac

