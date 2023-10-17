Come Face To Face With Evil Incarnate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / --The battle between good and evil has been a common dichotomy in philosophy, religion, ethics, and psychology since time immemorial. It is a paradox that is further depicted in literary works across fiction and nonfiction alike. One such fantasy author who has explored this mystery is G. R. Jerry as the first book of his duology, Tom and Lovey , unfolds. Tom and Lovey: Under the Moon into the Wood, a PageTurner Press and Media best-selling fiction, narrates the story of an evil who rules a small town by positioning himself as an authority of the law and corrupting the residents of the town to be his followers.The book is the first installment of the story of Tom and Lovey, an unlikely pair who bands together to fight the evil sheriff and his grotesque creatures. As protagonists of the story, Tom and Lovey demonstrate the truth ensconced in different schools of thought-that good conquers evil despite the odds the protagonists face.Embodying a man of God, Tom characterizes someone who fights for the greater good and offers his life to rid humanity of evil. He teams up with Lovey, who characterizes the faithful woman lying in wait to discover the truth about the death of her husband. In a Readers' Favorite review, the book is highly recommended for its great plot and out-of-the-ordinary experiences that it incites within readers. R. A. Rowell, via an Amazon review, describes the book as a finely crafted narrative in which the reader is spared no gory details. He continues that the world that G. R. Jerry has built is captivating and colorful.As one of PageTurner Press and Media's bestsellers, Tom and Lovey: Under the Moon into the Wood awakens readers' most nightmarish imaginations and brings them to life through the pages of a masterfully written book.G. R. Jerry, the author of several more published books, has always had a lifetime interest in the macabre-something he has nurtured at an early age. His experiences across various industries have helped expand his imagination and allowed him to explore various settings as suitable homes for the creatures that he's created. He has completed his military obligation, worked in insurance, and is now residing in a small village in New Mexico with his wife, curating more stories for fiction afficionados. Tom and Lovey: Pursuit of the Thunderbird, the second book in the Tom and Lovey duology is also published by PageTurner Press and Media. Both books are available in paperback and e-book formats. G. R. Jerry has also penned Claim Denied and has other books in the works. Grab a copy of his titles at and other major online bookstores.

