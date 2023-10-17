Conifex Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifex Timber Inc. (“ Conifex ”) (TSX: CFF) announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2023 results after market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Conifex has scheduled a conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific time / 5:00 PM Eastern time on the same day to discuss its financial results. To participate in the call, please dial one of the following numbers:



Toll-Free Access (Canada/US): 1-800-806-5484

Local dial-in number: 416-340-2217

Participant Pass Code: 6592667#

The call will also be available on instant replay until December 7, 2023. For Instant Replay Access, please dial one of the following numbers and enter Participant Pass Code 8736529#.

Toll-Free Access: 1-800-408-3053