Looking Glass Labs Announces Director Appointment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking Glass Labs Ltd. (“LGL” or the“Company”) (NEO: NFTX) (AQSE: NFTX) (OTC: LGSLF) (FRA: H1N), a leading Web3 platform specialising in non-fungible token (“NFT”) architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenisation and virtual asset royalty streams, announces that Lucas Stemshorn-Russell has resigned as a director with immediate effect. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Stemshorn-Russell for his services to the Company and wishes him well with his future endeavors.



Following the resignation of Mr. Stemshorn-Russell, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Armita Jalooli to the board of directors effective with immediate effect.

Ms. Jalooli is experienced in tokenomics, technical research in the cryptocurrency, blockchain and theoretical particle physics. She was the CEO and co-founder of a start-up that was acquired in less than one year of operation. She holds two master's degrees from world-class universities, including Business Management from the Schulich School of Business and Computer Engineering from University of Toronto in Ontario. She specialises in the intersection of machine learning and finance and has received multiple top scholarships throughout her education. She advises start-ups with their strategies and business proposals.

Ms. Jalooli currently does not own any Common Shares of the Company.

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding Armita Jalooli that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

ABOUT LOOKING GLASS LABS

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the Company specialises in consumer engagement applications to leverage immersive metaverse environments, gamification and Web 3.0 / blockchain monetisation strategies.

