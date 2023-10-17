Sportsman's Warehouse Conservation Efforts Preserve National Landscapes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH), , announced today that they successfully concluded their annual nationwide Maintain the Terrain events with employee and community volunteer participants from across the U.S.



“As a specialty outdoor retailer who connects people to nature, it's important we do our part to give back and help preserve the land we all love and use so much,” said Shane Miller, Senior Vice President of Store Operations.“Partnering with local Parks and Recreation, Game and Fish Departments, the Department of Wildlife Resources, and Boy Scouts of America, local volunteers, together with our store associates, spent thousands of hours cleaning up various community trails, riverbanks and shooting ranges nationwide.”

This public land restoration and conservation project yielded the following results:



Nearly 700 volunteers in 137 locations across the country participated;



Overall, participants spent hundreds of hours filling trash bags and removed approximately 7,600 pounds of trash and debris.

Among other activities, volunteers rebuilt stairs to popular hiking trails, built and replaced all targets on a local archery range and restored a national monument.



“These nationwide Maintain the Terrain events give us the opportunity to meet others in the local community who share a love of the outdoors and remind us to be better stewards in conserving and preserving the environment and wildlife around us on a regular basis,” concluded Mr. Miller.

