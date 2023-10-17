Varasset Joins Forces With Univerus To Strengthen Commitment To Its Customers And Employees

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Varasset, a premier provider of utility software solutions, was acquired by Univerus, an employee-owned software company.

- Dave Chaney, VP of Sales and MarketingVANCOUVER, WA, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Varasset , a leading work and asset management solution provider for utilities, is thrilled to announce its recent acquisition by Univerus , a Canadian-based, employee-owned software company. This acquisition marks a new chapter in Varasset's journey and underscores its dedication to delivering the best possible solutions to its clients.With over 25 years of experience in the power and communications industries, Varasset has built a reputation as a modern work and asset management utility solution provider. It has proudly served numerous well-known utility customers by consistently delivering the most up-to-date and streamlined solutions available in the market.Varasset's top priority throughout this transition is taking care of its valued employees and customers. Joining the Univerus family means that Varasset will have access to a broader range of resources, enhancing its ability to tackle large-scale and emergent initiatives with even greater effectiveness. Moreover, Varasset is excited to share that, as part of Univerus, clients' favorite support personnel will become part-owners. This ensures that the commitment to providing exceptional support remains unwavering.“Joining the Univerus group allows us to offer our high-quality solutions to the utility sector on a larger scale,” says Dave Chaney, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Varasset.“We look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional value to our customers and growing together in the years ahead.”Univerus is the company behind the robust, multi-purpose user interface, UNITY. Its portfolio hosts a broad selection of customer solutions for the construction, manufacturing, and utility industries. Varasset is excited to combine its expertise and strengths with Univerus's extensive network and resources. This move reaffirms its commitment to innovation and delivering high-quality solutions to new customers and current clients.“The Varasset acquisition strategically reinforces our commitment to best-in-class solutions and our continued focus on enhancing our public sector platform,” says Brad Atchison, CEO of Univerus.“I'm thrilled to welcome the Varasset team to the Univerus group and further solidify our centralized management approach.”Varasset and Univerus are enthusiastic about the synergies and opportunities this partnership will create. Both companies look forward to continuing their missions of delivering exceptional value to its customers and growing together in the years ahead.About Varasset:Varasset is the leading provider of utility pole joint use software. Varasset's work and asset management solutions are built to solve the problems facing utility managers. Its two offerings, Varasset XAM and Joint Use 365, automate back-office joint use processes and help customers reduce labor, provide management insight, and meet their business goals.For more information or media inquiries, please contact:Dave ChaneyVarasset

Dave Chaney

Varasset

+1 360-882-4002



Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn