Donna Budica And George Karalexis Launch Ten2 Media

A Premium Content Network & Music Marketing Company Helping To Ignite Artist Independence By Turning Views Into Value On YouTube

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Co-Founders Donna Budica and George Karalexis announced today the launch of TEN2 Media, a premium content distribution network and music marketing company that focuses on helping both independent and established major label artists monetize their efforts on YouTube. By working directly with both creatives and enterprise partners and labels, TEN2 Media has succeeded in profoundly impacting clients' audience development, asset monetization, content strategy and music video advertising, which in turn helps grow the artists' presence and fanbase on YouTube.With those ideals in hand, TEN2 Media works with a growing roster of clients that includes Warner Music Group, Brent Faiyaz, French Montana, Diddy, NLE Choppa, Earthgang (with more to be announced soon), and has been consistently breaking traditional record industry marketing norms to help launch new projects in the digital ecosystem. The success of those launches are instrumental in helping artists gain new fans and continue engaging the ones they have...as audience interests are increasing ever-changing and unpredictable.“TEN2 Media was launched out of two basic principles. The first is that the music industry, especially being successful in the music industry, is hard, and navigating the tricky and often confusing landscape of YouTube monetization is even harder. The second is that by being transparent with knowledge and insights into the strategies we're implementing and why, we give artists and partners the fundamental tools to help better understand, and ultimately capture, more opportunities to win.” Donna Budica, Co-Founder and COO of TEN2 MediaTEN2 Media Co-Founder & CEO, George Karalexis adds:“In the ever-evolving space of music and music industry, it becomes harder for artists to develop a brand and connect with their fans beyond just their music. Our intention is to help our clients (artists and enterprise partners/labels) maximize their revenue potential while further establishing their brand through community and meaningful connection with fans.”Both Budica and Karalexis agree that YouTube is currently the most dominant platform for reinforcing and establishing artists and brand careers by staying true to the creative intention of the project through consistent content creation that has the added benefit of being able to monetize that content.“When we are able to maximize the artist's revenue, we help create audience awareness and growth...because when artists succeed, so do we. All tides rise,” said Budica.Donna Budica and George Karalexis bring a vast amount of experience to the company. Budica is Co-Founder and COO of TEN2, leading Strategy and Operations for the media enterprise. She holds degrees in Finance from The Wharton School and an MBA from USC Marshall School of Business and began her career working at CAA. Budica has launched and built several companies, all with a through-line around educating clients and developing careers in music and media. Organically, that evolved into working with indie artists and teams, advising and managing their infrastructure, operations and the growth of artist brands and businesses.TEN2 Media Co-Founder George Karalexis has over 15 years of experience as an Entrepreneur & Media Executive specializing in marketing & brand strategy & tactical team building. Beginning his career as a musician signed to a major label, George quickly moved on to artist management before founding and partnering in a cadre of companies including FAUX Entertainment, Wantickets, (formerly one of the most dominant independent ticketing companies in the U.S), environmental solutions companies, and now TEN2 Media.

