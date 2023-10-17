Snow Carnival To Bring Immersive Winter-Wonderland Experience To Sunny South Florida Starting Nov. 23

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Guests will be thrilled by once-in-a-lifetime special attraction offering 350 tons of real snow, a 'Mini-Matterhorn,' snowman building, and more

MIAMI, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Snow Carnival , a one-of-a-kind winter-themed attraction, is coming to South Florida – and the forecast is a flurry of thrills, chills and sheer joy for visitors of all ages, from Miami to the Palm Beaches.Produced by Las Vegas-based International Special Attractions, Ltd. (ISA), Snow Carnival will be welcoming guests Nov. 23, 2023 through Jan. 7, 2024 at Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180. Ticket availability and pricing is coming soon.From snowball throwing and snowman building to making a snow angel for the very first time, Snow Carnival creates a seasonal family-friendly storybook experience designed to dazzle and delight. Guests will be greeted by a gentle flurry of snowflakes falling from above and thousands of twinkling lights into a world made up of more than 350 tons of real snow with an additional 50 tons added each day.This celebratory attraction offers a variety of seasonal favorites. Coast down the snowy inclines of the“Mini Matterhorn” snow slide, visit the Candy Cane forest, or stop by a snow play area for winter games and more! Also look for Santa's sleigh, a grand illuminated tree, and a life-size snow globe – all offering dozens of backdrops for this season's family holiday card. Snow Carnival is guaranteed to create a storybook experience of exploration, wonder and fun for the entire family.“We are eager for South Florida families to experience their inaugural visit to Snow Carnival,” said Haiping Ge, CEO and president of International Special Attractions (ISA).“Introducing our immersive winter-themed attraction in Aventura is a pivotal accomplishment for our team. The opportunity to partner with Aventura Mall to create something that has never been done before, all while providing a safe, family-friendly, world-class holiday celebration is very exciting.”Festive seasonal activities at Snow Carnival will include:-Racing down the snowy inclines of the“Mini Matterhorn,” a multi-lane snow tubing slide, and several kid-friendly mini slides.-Making snow angels in a snow-blanketed indoor meadow.-Having fun throwing snowballs at targeted areas.-Delighting in designing and building your very own snowman friend.-Taking a ride on an inner tube merry-go-round.-Hopping aboard the Holiday Express for a journey through a festive forest.-Enjoying a feast of wintery eats, treats and adults-only Bar, the Yeti Snow Bar, built inside an igloo in the snow play area.Snow Carnival is destined to be the best new holiday event for the entire community. With a successful run in Las Vegas, ISA is thrilled with the chance to bring real snow – and a perfect holiday feeling to the people of South Florida.For information about Snow Carnival, visit . Tickets will go on sale starting Tuesday, October 24. Join the waitlist at .ABOUT AVENTURA MALL:Ideally situated between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Aventura Mall is easily accessible from South Florida's major highways, from the new Brightline Aventura rail station, and is close to the region's international airports and cruise ports. The world-renowned shopping destination includes department stores such as Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, and Macy's, as well as 300+ boutiques and shopper favorites – from Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Hermès and Givenchy to Aritzia, Apple, Lacoste, Nike, and Zara. Aventura Mall also features a diverse array of chef-driven restaurants and eclectic eateries that will tempt every palate. In addition, Treats Food Hall offers an array of options and seating in both a sun-filled, indoor space and a shaded rooftop area. Culture seekers can enjoy a self-guided audio tour of the Arts Aventura Mall program, which includes 20+ pieces located throughout the shopping center. For information, visit .ABOUT INTERNATIONAL SPECIAL ATTRACTIONS LTD. (ISA):International Special Attractions, Ltd. (ISA) was established in 1996 and over the past two decades has become a world leader in the production of large-scale special attractions, events, and theatrical productions. ISA's“The Ice Kingdom” attraction has been seen by more than six million people worldwide and has received universal praise and acclaim. In addition to“The Ice Kingdom,” ISA is the creator and producer of the larger-than-life attraction“Luminasia,” which features stunning internally lit lanterns depicting anything its clients can imagine. ISA was also the first company to produce Cirque Shanghai, which includes stunning, over-the-top acrobatic acts that were featured in venues such as the Navy Pier, Walt Disney World EPCOT, and Broadway.Clients have included The Walt Disney Company, Gaylord Entertainment, Navy Pier Chicago, The IX Center, The Queen Mary, The Washington State Fair, The LA County Fair, Herschend Family Entertainment, Busch Entertainment Corp and Six Flags, Inc. Featured Television coverage has aired internationally on networks including NBC, CBS and ABC.With over 25 years of experience, an office in the heart of Las Vegas, and a global network of affiliates, International Special Attractions, Ltd. is perfectly situated to offer exceptional quality, bold creativity and first class execution. For more information, visit .

