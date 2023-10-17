Gresham Ford And Gresham High School Join Forces For Drive 4 UR School Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Preston WillsGRESHAM, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Gresham Ford , a leading automobile dealership in Oregon, is thrilled to announce its recent collaboration with Gresham High School in the Drive 4 UR School event held on September 23rd, 2023. This collaborative effort not only reinforced the bond between local businesses and educational institutions but also showcased the power of community support.Strengthening Community Ties One Drive At A TimeIn an age where school budgets face the brunt of financial cutbacks, initiatives such as Ford's Drive 4 UR School emerge as beacons of hope. Gresham Ford's involvement in this initiative underscores its commitment to the local community and the future of its youth.Having been an integral part of Gresham for years, Gresham Ford continuously seeks ways to uplift and support its surroundings. This recent collaboration with Gresham High School, which saw the school raise $2,940 in just one afternoon, is a testament to the dealership's dedication to making a tangible difference.Driving Toward A Brighter FutureKey Features of the Drive 4 UR School Event:◽ Opportunity for community members to test drive Ford vehicles.◽ Ford donates $20 for every valid test drive to the participating school.◽ Funds raised can be utilized for a myriad of school-related expenses."Our partnership with Gresham High School in the Drive 4 UR School initiative is a representation of our unwavering commitment to the community," said Preston Wills, General Manager of Gresham Ford. "We're not just selling cars; we're driving change, fostering community spirit, and creating lasting memories."More Than Just A DriveThe funds raised during this event are earmarked for various school-related expenses, including music programs, sports teams, booster organizations, and much more. But beyond the monetary aspect, events like these foster community spirit, bring people together, and remind everyone of the power of collective effort.Empowering The Next GenerationThe success of this initiative doesn't merely lie in the funds raised but in the hands that reached out, the feet that stepped forward, and the community that came together. Gresham Ford is proud to have played a role in this endeavor and remains committed to spearheading more such community-centric activities.In wrapping up, Gresham Ford extends a heartfelt thank you to the Gresham community for their unwavering support and encourages everyone to stay tuned for more collaborative events in the future.To discover more about Gresham Ford's community engagement initiatives or to learn how you can be a part of their upcoming events, visit the Gresham Ford website or reach out directly.About Gresham FordGresham Ford is a pivotal automobile dealership in Gresham, Oregon, dedicated to providing state-of-the-art vehicles and exceptional customer service. With a legacy built on trust, quality, and community engagement, Gresham Ford continually strives to exceed expectations, drive innovation, and champion community causes.For press inquiries, please contact:Annette FreetagePublic Relations ManagerGresham Ford(503) 489-1605

