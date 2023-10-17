Fort Collins Utilities Selects Vertexone Software To Modernize Billing And Transform Customer Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Comprehensive software as a service (SaaS) solution includes customer information system (CIS), customer engagement portal, and workforce management software

- Kendall Minor, Fort Collins Utilities Executive Director

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fort Collins Utilities , a community-owned utility managing four essential services for the City of Fort Collins, Colorado, revealed today the selection of VertexOne as their new preferred provider of digital, cloud-based Customer Service Information (CIS) and engagement software designed to transform the customer billing experience by increasing internal efficiencies while handling complex billing requirements with ease.

VertexOne is a leading provider of customer experience SaaS solutions within the energy and utility industry, whose proven track record and expertise made the company stand out during the highly competitive, months long selection process.

“Fort Collins Utilities is committed to innovation that improves our services and helps our community,” Kendall Minor, Fort Collins Utilities Executive Director, says.“Digital transformation for the utility, as well as the city, is something that we're pursuing to increase customer satisfaction and with VertexOne software we're looking forward to achieving just that. With their proven software suite, depth of industry experience, strong customer base, and active partner ecosystem, they have what it takes to help us make this vision a reality.”

Highlights of that vision include:



1. Complete Utility Transformation: The solution consists of three VertexOne products, VXcis, VXengage, and VXfieldwork – a trio of customer experience software tools that together create a more user-centric online platform that puts the needs of the community, and the more than 90-thousand water and electric account holders Fort Collins serves, first.



2. Elevating Customer Experience: Together, Fort Collins Utilities and VertexOne are committed to providing residents with a seamless, user-friendly utility experience. Enhanced customer engagement and satisfaction are at the forefront of this collaboration. A redesigned customer portal with easy, convenient online account access will be key components of the new system.



3. Operational Efficiency: VertexOne's Workforce Management Software will also optimize field operations, leading to increased efficiency and quicker response times for service requests, ultimately benefiting Fort Collins Utilities' customers.



4. Driving Sustainability: Fort Collins Utilities has set ambitious climate action goals, and VertexOne is dedicated to helping them achieve these objectives. The partnership will allow customers to reach their sustainability and conservation goals through increased visibility with Fort Collins Utilities billing system.



“At VertexOne, our vision sees a future where energy and utility providers work seamlessly with their customers to meet the needs of the communities they serve, the provider's business, and the environment,” says Andrew Jornod, CEO of VertexOne.“Fort Collins' vision and values are closely aligned with our own, and we are honored we get to be a part of their transformational journey.”

ABOUT FORT COLLINS UTILITIES

Fort Collins Utilities is a community-owned utility that manages four essential services for the City of Fort Collins –Light & Power, Water, Wastewater and Stormwater – serving more than 75,000 customers. While utility services are often considered basic needs, there is nothing basic about providing high-quality, reliable services year-round. Utility services are always on, even when the faucets or light switches are off. Fort Collins Utilities operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year to the highest of standards. Fort Collins Utilities' customers already benefit from great reliability. Modernizing the CIS will help customers achieve their conservation and sustainability goals. Fort Collins Utilities are committed to providing 'round-the-clock, world-class service to our community.



ABOUT VERTEXONE

VertexOne is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions, powering the next generation of customer experience for utilities, energy retailers and energy transition providers. With more than 30 years of experience and 400 customers in the cloud, we capitalize on our deep expertise to provide a wide range of innovative solutions for digital transformation, revenue optimization and data-driven efficiency operations surrounding the customer. From customer information systems (CIS) and mobile workforce management (MWM) to electronic data interchange (EDI) and self-service customer engagement portals, we empower our clients to deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce costs to serve, increase operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. For more information on how VertexOne allows you to enhance the digital customer experience, improve revenue management and leverage data analytics, visit

