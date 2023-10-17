Anti-Radiation Drugs Market Set To Attain US$ 9.6 Billion By 2031, With A Notable 9.9 % CAGR, Reveals TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global anti-radiation drugs market was valued at US$ 3.4 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031. The market is growing due to an increase in demand for medications that prevent the concentration and absorption of radioactive iodide in the human thyroid gland, such as Prussian Blue, Diethylenetriamine pentaacetate, or DTPA, and potassium iodide, or KI. In addition, the growing quantity of nuclear weapons and warheads in the globe casts a shadow of nuclear catastrophe over humankind. Thus, increased efforts by nations to create radiation countermeasures in case of nuclear or radioactive calamities are supporting market growth.Get a Sample Copy of the Anti-radiation Drugs Market Research Report:Anti-radiation Drugs Market - Key Findings of the ReportIncrease in Acute Radiation Syndrome Prevalence: According to market research, the industry in 2021 was dominated by the acute radiation syndrome (ARS) segment. Currently, ARS is thought to be the most important and difficult factor pertaining to public health and welfare in the unlikely event of a radiological or nuclear incident. In addition to ARS, rising cancer incidence is driving market expansion.Growing Need for Potassium Iodide Products: In 2021, the potassium iodide (KI) segment dominated the global market based on the type of chemical. When exposed to some dangerous radiations, tablets and medication formulations made with potassium iodide molecules provide great protection. Moreover, KI compounds are the often employed active pharmaceutical ingredients in the radiopharmaceuticals sector because they are a highly soluble type of iodine. Aside from this, KI compounds are thought to be the safest for treating ARS, especially in young children, because of their demonstrated efficacy and safety in treating patients who had radiation exposure during the Chernobyl accident.Companies Profiled: Amgen Inc., Anbex Inc., Arco Pharmaceuticals LLC, BTG International Inc., Cellphire, Inc., Chrysalis BioTherapeutics, Inc., Darnitsa, Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation, Humanetics Corporation, Mission Pharmacal Company, Myelo Therapeutics GmbH, Partner Therapeutics, and Pluri Inc.Inquire more about this report before purchase -Market Segmentation:CompoundPotassium Iodide (KI)Prussian BlueDTPA (Diethylenetriamine Pentaacetate)OthersApplicationAcute Radiation Syndrome (ARS)Cancer TreatmentRadiation ExposureOthersDistribution ChannelHospital PharmaciesRetail PharmaciesOthersThis Report lets you identify the opportunities in Anti-radiation Drugs Market by means of a region:North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)Key Features of the Anti-radiation Drugs Market Report: -Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.To study and analyze the global Anti-radiation Drugs industry status and forecast including key regions.An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.Have Any Query? Ask to Analyst:More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –Cell & Tissue Preservation Market : Cell & tissue banks are biorepositories for the preservation of human and animal cells & tissues utilized for biodiversity studies, disease diagnosis, and research. These banks assist in the storage of various types of tissue samples such as bone, skin, cornea, heart valves, umbilical cord, and human soft tissues.Acne Scar Treatment Market : Acne scar treatment market is driven by rise in awareness about personal care, surge in adoption of eCommerce as a branding and marketing platform, and increase in appearance consciousness

