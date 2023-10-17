Afghan School In Delhi Shuts Down Due To Financial Struggles: Revival Uncertain

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Sayed Jamaluddin Afghan school in Bhogal, nestled in the vibrant heart of Delhi, served as a beacon of hope for the Afghan expat community. Since its establishment in 1994, this institution has been a sanctuary for over 200 Afghan refugee students, offering education from 1st to 12th grade, WION reported.

This educational haven once thrived with Afghan government support, but the fall of the Ghani regime and the return of the Taliban disrupted this lifeline. The Afghan embassy in India, vital for funding, suddenly lost support, leaving the school in a precarious position.

Mohammad Qais Malikzada, the deputy head of the Afghan community group in India, revealed the dire circumstances confronting the school and its committed staff.

“Earlier, our school was supported by the Indian government when our embassy was opened here,” he explained.“There were a few NGOs that were supporting the school. But now, there is no support. Teachers have not gotten salary for the past six to seven months,” WION cites.

Allegations of corruption within the Afghan embassy exacerbated the school's financial woes. Mohammad Qais revealed,“Due to corruption inside the embassy, our funding was stopped,” and sadly added,“Just two days ago, we had to close the school as we couldn't pay the rent.” The school's future now hangs in the balance, facing a desperate situation.

The devoted teachers committed to educating Afghan refugees cannot carry on. Mohammad Qais noted that the students cannot enrol in Indian schools due to language barriers and financial constraints, compounding their challenges.

The Afghan community, left to fend for itself, sought assistance from the Afghan embassy, but their pleas were denied. According to Mohammad Qais.

Facing dwindling options, the Afghan community has contacted the Indian government and NGOs for support. Their situation is dire, lacking the financial resources to maintain the school and pay dedicated teachers beyond one month. The urgent plea is straightforward: assistance is needed to prevent their school, vital to over 200 students, from fading into obscurity.

The resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan has resulted in a troubling setback for girls' education. Their stringent restrictions have abruptly halted the education of most girls beyond the sixth grade, reversing recent progress toward providing equal access to education for all Afghan children, irrespective of gender.

This violates equality and human rights principles, obstructs the country's socio-economic development, and denies girls their fundamental right to learn and thrive. The international community closely monitors these developments, highlighting the urgent need to secure continued access to education for Afghan girls.

