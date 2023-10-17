Fifth Annual Maritime Cybersecurity Summit Draws Attendees From Across The Maritime And Energy Sectors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Event to Focus on Practices for Cyber Safe, Secure and Resilient Operations

- Davin Garcia, Port of Stockton, Summit attendeeWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, US, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Maritime Transportation System Information Sharing and Analysis Center's (MTS-ISAC) fifth annual Maritime Cybersecurity Summit will be held November 13 and 14. This year's event includes an optional third day for practitioner training on November 15. Attendees from across the industry - shoreside, vessel owner operators, energy, and government - will converge in Miami to collaborate on current cybersecurity challenges and evolving threats, and learn from subject matter experts.This year's event will equip maritime critical infrastructure stakeholders with practical information on strategies, processes, and tools for protecting existing and emerging technologies. Several MTS-ISAC Board members will offer their industry insights, highlighted with Carnival Cruise Lines providing a keynote address. The agenda also includes multiple case studies diving into recent efforts to meet compliance requirements, respond to security incidents, and integrate new security controls into OT environments as learning opportunities for attendees. Sessions will include speakers from Carnival Cruise Lines, ClassNK, Aon, Chevron, Navis, Jacksonville Port Authority, Cyware, the Norwegian Maritime Cyber Resilience Center, US Coast Guard, US Transportation Command, NHL Stenden, the Association of Canadian Port Authorities, and many more to address topics such as reducing the attack surface for IT/OT/IoT technologies, evolving insurance and boardroom risk considerations, and strategies for maximizing collaboration through exercises and drills. A key tenant of the MTS-ISAC, effective information exchange across the community, will be on full display throughout the Summit.The practitioner's training, provided by maritime cybersecurity professionals, has been added to this year's summit to demonstrate how key pieces of a great cybersecurity program can harmonize to protect your cyber ecosystem, provide ways to establish or improve your cybersecurity program, and includes demos around specific program areas. Industry professionals with various cybersecurity leadership responsibilities, including but not limited to Risk and Compliance Managers, Security Operations Managers, and Incident Response Managers should attend this one-of-a-kind training.The MTS-ISAC would like to extend a special thank you to their 2023 sponsors: Cyware, Booz Allen Hamilton, and the Global Maritime Cybersecurity Consortium at the thought leadership level along with our other sponsors ABS Group, Red Vector, Matson, The Port of Virginia, Carnival Cruise Lines, ClassNK, Hack The Box, IOActive, Peregrine Technical Solutions, and Marlink.Registration closes on Friday, October 27. Please direct questions regarding the 2023 Maritime Cybersecurity Summit to .About MTS-ISACThe Maritime Transportation System Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MTS-ISAC) is a nonprofit formed by maritime critical infrastructure stakeholders to address maritime cybersecurity challenges. The MTS-ISAC promotes and facilitates maritime cybersecurity information sharing, awareness, training and collaboration efforts between private and public sector stakeholders, both within the maritime sector and across other critical infrastructure sectors. Its mission is to effectively reduce cyber risk across the entire MTS community through improved identification, protection, detection, response, and recovery efforts and act as the maritime sector's actionable cyber information sharing center of excellence. For more information, visit .About the Maritime Cybersecurity SummitThe Maritime Cybersecurity Summit supports focused discussions on maritime cybersecurity challenges for port authorities and maritime owners and operators. During the Summit, owners, operators, suppliers, service providers, port authorities and other public sector stakeholders share information on their current efforts to address maritime cyber risks. This event offers a rare opportunity to not only engage and hear from a diverse group of experts, but also connect with peers in the community to build trusted relationships. This is an event where your organization can focus on collaborating with other maritime leaders who are focused on building a more operationally resilient maritime ecosystem.

