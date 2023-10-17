New Conservation Community Blends Farm-To-Table Living With Urban Convenience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pendergrast Farm features 20 homes overlooking a working farm in DeKalb County

- Dennis McConnell, President of Healthy House of Georgia, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Healthy House of Georgia announces Pendergrast Farm, a unique conservation community located near Emory University in Decatur. Setting a new standard for sustainable living within Atlanta's Perimeter, Pendergrast Farm combines nature preservation, energy-efficient homes, a working farm and urban convenience.Pendergrast Farm offers 20 energy-efficient, healthy homes priced from $1.2 million.“All of the homes are solar-panel ready and wired for EV charging stations,” says McConnell.“The model home has a HERS rating of 50, which means that it uses 50% less energy than a comparable new home built to current building codes and 80% less than the average resale home of the same size.”The homes are situated within a beautifully landscaped setting that prioritizes conservation and ecological stewardship. Designed to focus on the natural environment, 70% of the community has been preserved, including 5.5 acres of woods and a 1-acre organic working farm run by a professional, full-time farmer, who will live on site. In addition to growing fruits, vegetables and flowers, the farmer will lead educational walks and host activities for kids of all ages.In addition, Pendergrast Farm features thoughtfully designed community spaces, including a central green, saltwater swimming pool and a Common House. The Common House will host culinary events, wine tastings, meetings and gatherings of all kinds including exercise classes and book clubs. It also features guest quarters that homeowners can reserve for visiting family and friends. The lower level is the Maker's Space with room for arts, crafts and hobbies such as pottery or woodworking. Community recreation areas, including woodlands with a stream and extensive walking trails, promote wellness through an active and connected lifestyle.Designed to foster a strong sense of community, Pendergrast Farm embraces sustainable development principles while providing residents with access to a vibrant city lifestyle. Located on Briarcliff Road, the community puts homeowners within minutes of renowned dining, entertainment and cultural attractions, as well as I-85 and downtown Decatur.Three move-in ready homes are currently available for sale at Pendergrast Farm, and lots are available for custom designed homes. Interested buyers are encouraged to visit the community model home, located at 2155 James Alley and open Saturday noon – 4 p.m. and Sunday 2- 5 p.m., or call 404-370-0800 to schedule a VIP appointment.To learn more about Pendergrast Farm, its conservation principles and the available homes, please visit .About Pendergrast FarmAtlanta's premier conservation community featuring an onsite urban farm, Pendergrast Farm preserves the last key remnant of farm and woodland on Briarcliff Road. The community emphasizes sustainability of the land, fellowship with neighbors and a community farm, as well as homes that are healthy, efficient and timeless. For more information, visit .About Healthy House of GeorgiaThe Healthy House of Georgia team has over 60 years' experience building custom homes and renovating existing ones. More importantly, our experience is specialized in customer service and managing the construction of custom homes with a healthy focus. Healthy House homes have better air quality, are energy efficient, conserve water, and have a lower impact on the environment, than your typical new construction home. For more information, visit .

