Dr. Nima Shemirani Offering Revolutionary Piezosurgery® Technology For Rhinoplasty

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Piezosurgery with Dr. Nima - Patient Consultation

Dr. Nima Shemirani, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, is now using revolutionary Piezosurgery® technology.

- Dr. NimaBEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Nima Shemirani, a facial plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, is now using a revolutionary technology known as Piezosurgery ® to get better results for patients looking for rhinoplasty . With this latest technological development, Dr. Nima is pushing the boundaries of patient care and satisfaction with improved outcomes.Piezosurgery® offers many advantages compared to traditional surgical methods. This advanced method allows for greater precision when removing or repairing hard tissues such as bone or cartilage during rhinoplasty procedures. It also requires less time than traditional surgery because it entails shorter operation times than are usually needed with traditional techniques.This state-of-the-art equipment has allowed Dr. Shemirani to provide faster treatment solutions while achieving better aesthetic results from his procedures. According to Dr. Nima:“Piezosurgery is the next revolution in rhinoplasty surgery. Traditional instruments have not changed for over 100 years and they can be imprecise and damaging. Piezosurgery offers a safer and much more precise way of sculpting the nasal bones that were not possible before.”Piezosurgery works using vibrations in the instrument to emulsify the bones. It is so precise because it does not cut through skin, blood vessels or nerves. Dentists and oral surgeons have been using this technology when working on the teeth to avoid excessive trauma. This technology is now available for the nose so that the bones can be sculpted and not broken.Patients looking for amazing results with minimal scarring and faster recovery times can request a consultation with Dr. Nima at his office in Beverly Hills. They can also learn more about the Piezosurgery® method at eosrejuvenation .ABOUT:Dr. Nima Shemirani of Eos Rejuvenation in Beverly Hills is a renowned rhinoplasty surgeon with over two decades of experience. He has performed over 8,000 successful operations on patients worldwide, providing natural-looking and beautiful, long-lasting results. Dr. Shemirani's specialty lies in his ability to understand each patient's needs and customize their treatment. With years of experience and an advanced skillset, he strives for safe and effective outcomes for anyone looking to enhance their facial features. Learn more at eosrejuvenation.

Dr. Nima Shemirani

Eos Rejuvenation

+1 310-772-2866



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok