BIXOLON Showcases Its Competitive Range Of Logistics Printing Solutions At Parcel+Post EXPO 2023

(MENAFN- Pressat) Parcel+Post EXP – (24-26.10.2023, Amsterdam, Netherlands) BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of BIXOLON, the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile printers, invites visitors to join them on stand 12.204 at Parcel+Post Expo 2023, where it will be showcasing its competitive range of printing solutions tailored to meet the needs of the Post and Logistics industry.

Key e xhibition product highlights will include:

Mobile Printing Solutions – Named 10x World's Number One Mobile Receipt Printer Manufacturer, BIXOLON will be demonstrating its top of the range Mobile Receipt, Ticket and Label printing solutions. These include the premium XM7-40 4-inch (112 mm) Auto-ID mobile Liner and Linerless Label printer and the best-selling SPP-R200III plus 2-inch (58 mm) highly adaptive Mobile Receipt and Label printer.

Industrial and Desktop Label Printers – Showcasing the latest in desktop labelling innovation, BIXOLON will be showcasing the elite of its Desktop Labelling solutions with the XD5-40 4-inch (118 mm) Direct Thermal and Thermal Transfer label printer, alongside the XL5-40 4-inch (114 mm) dedicated Desktop Linerless Label solution. Additionally, BIXOLON will also be demonstrating the highly powerful, optimum performance XT5-40 4-inch (114 mm) industrial labelling solution, ideal for high volume label printing in a variety of applications including Logistics, Manufacturing and Warehousing.

"BIXOLON has been expanding its Auto-ID labelling portfolio over the past few years, incorporating the latest technologies into its printing solutions and recognising the importance of Linerless technology," states Jay Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH. "Parcel+Post EXPO, is the leading industry event for the global parcel, e-commerce logistics and postal industries, providing an ideal platform for networking and exploring current industry dynamics, as we constantly look at the market to see where we can develop our products according to our customers evolving needs."

To find out more, visit BIXOLON at or contact to make an appointment to meet the team.