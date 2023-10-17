Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Opens 26Th International Franchise Location In Khon Kaen, Thailand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MESA, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the largest international swim school franchise, is proud to announce the opening of its 143rd worldwide location in Khon Kaen, Thailand. This expansion is the fourth state-of-the-art location in Thailand and continues the company's mission of saving lives worldwide.

Khon Kaen, the fourth largest city in Thailand, has experienced rapid growth in recent years, making it an ideal location for Aqua-Tots Swim Schools. With its thriving community and increasing demand for high-quality swim lessons, the franchise owners, Ekkasit and Kannalin Charoenwisarutkul, are excited to bring Aqua-Tots' world-renowned swim program to the families of Khon Kaen.

Since its establishment in 1991, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools has been at the forefront of the swim instruction industry. With a focus on year-round, indoor swim classes for children aged four months to 12 years old, Aqua-Tots offers a comprehensive program that caters to the needs of every child. The highly sought-after Parent & Tot swim classes for tots aged 4-30 months old are a highlight of the curriculum, providing a valuable bonding experience for parents and their little ones.

Craig Wright, CEO of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's international expansion, stating, "Every school we open is an exciting accomplishment, and opening schools across the globe continues to be an honor. It's a reminder that all families throughout the world have a shared desire: safety for their children."

With its headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is committed to convenient schedules and flexible make-up lessons, demonstrating their dedication to meeting the needs of busy families. With their proven track record and commitment to excellence, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is poised to make a positive impact on the community of Khon Kaen and beyond.

For more information about Aqua-Tots Swim Schools and their programs, please visit aqua-tots .

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children's Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times' Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 140 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram .

