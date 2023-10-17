Anzolo Medical Releases Sitehealer - A Free Tool For Auditing And Improving Medical Websites

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Anzolo Medical Launches Free Tool SiteHealer to Audit and Improve Medical Websites' SEO, User Experience, and Accessibility.

- Andrew ZolotovskovsBEAVERTON, OR, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Anzolo Medical , a leading provider of digital marketing services for medical professionals, is excited to announce the launch of SiteHealer - a free website auditing tool designed specifically for medical and healthcare sites.SiteHealer provides a comprehensive analysis of key factors impacting a website's search engine optimization, user experience, and accessibility. After scanning a site, it generates a custom report identifying issues and opportunities for improvement. The tool checks for technical SEO issues like site speed, mobile responsiveness, meta tags, broken links, and more. It also provides suggestions for boosting content, enhancing navigation and layout, and making sites more accessible."We're thrilled to introduce SiteHealer to help medical practices improve their web presence," said Andrew Zolotovskovs, CEO of Anzolo Medical. "Having an optimized, user-friendly website is crucial for attracting prospective patients in today's digital age. SiteHealer makes it fast and easy for healthcare providers to audit their existing site and take targeted actions to enhance its effectiveness."Key features of SiteHealer include:- Free website audits with detailed custom reports- Analysis of technical SEO, content, and web accessibility- Actionable recommendations for improvements- Ongoing updates with new auditing capabilities- Easy-to-understand interface requiring no technical expertiseThe initial release focuses on auditing capabilities, with future plans to incorporate AI-powered suggestions. Users can instantly audit their site, no registration necessary.As pioneers in healthcare digital marketing , Anzolo Medical built SiteHealer to give medical practices the DIY tools to strengthen their web presence. The company services small businesses, providing custom web design, SEO, paid ads, and other solutions tailored for the healthcare field.Founded in 2015, Anzolo Medical is a digital marketing agency focused on helping medical providers attract more patients through online marketing. Based in Beaverton, OR, the company works with plastic surgeons, dentists, chiropractors, and other healthcare specialists.

