Stocks In Play

10/17/2023 - 11:15 AM EST - Westport Fuel Systems Inc. : Will release financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, November 7. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares T.WPRT are trading up $0.40 at $7.86.

