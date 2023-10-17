(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P Little Changed as Investors Weigh Higher Yields













The S&P 500 was near flat on Tuesday as investors analyzed the latest bond yield moves and corporate earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrials revived 36.55 points to greet noon Tuesday at 34,021.09.

The much broader index changed direction also and moved ahead 6.55 points to 4,380.18.

The NASDAQ index settled 0.79 points of breakeven at 13,567.20.

Lockheed Martin climbed more than 1.5% after exceeding consensus estimates for the quarter. Bank of America also advanced more than 1% on the back on a better-than-expected report.

But Goldman Sachs slid more than 1% as investors parsed the financial giant's latest report. Beyond earnings, chip stocks including Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices struggled in the session after the U.S. Department of Commerce announced plans to tighten restrictions on sales of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.

Rising yields have pressured the broader market in recent weeks as traders assess the prospects of tighter Federal Reserve policy for longer than expected. Investors have also considered the potential impact from the Israel-Hamas war on the global economy.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, raising yields to 4.81% from Monday's 4.71%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices let go of 47 cents to $86.19 U.S. a barrel.

