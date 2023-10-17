Government Primary School In Ranwal Sets Example Of Creativity And Care On A Limited Budget

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Nisar Betani

While some headmasters and teachers in government schools contend with issues related to insufficient funds and facilities, others are demonstrating remarkable resourcefulness in their quest to provide quality education.

Government Primary School Ranwal, situated in the Tank District, is currently in the spotlight. In stark contrast to the typical lackluster and barren environment of many government schools, this institution offers a vibrant learning space adorned with colorful paintings of animals, and birds, and engaging educational elements.

Despite challenges such as the absence of basic amenities like water, electricity, drainage, and reliable transportation in UC Ranwal, the headmaster and teaching staff have gone above and beyond to create a captivating and clean learning atmosphere for the students.

Also Read: Medical College Entrance Test in KP to Be Re-Conducted on November 19

Muhammad Latif Venice, the school's principal, expressed his commitment to cultivating an environment that fosters children's enthusiasm for learning. He and his dedicated team utilized the annual Parent-Teacher Council (PTC) funds to carry out various repair and improvement projects within the school. Their efforts include the addition of decorative wall carvings featuring different animals and birds. Since implementing these changes, school attendance has soared to 100%, establishing this institution as an educational standout within the district.

Headmaster Latif Venice revealed that over the past five years, he has allocated a portion of the annual PTC fund towards enhancing the school's aesthetics, cleanliness, and overall facilities.

Contrary to the common perception of government schools being stern and uninviting, Venice and his team have successfully debunked this notion. They adopted a loving and nurturing approach to teaching, creating a delightful environment that piques the children's interest in their studies. Their initiatives extended beyond beautifying the school, encompassing the maintenance of the school's solar system, water supply, and restroom facilities.

Venice emphasized that instead of perpetually relying on government funds, schools can leverage their limited budgets to create clean, appealing, and high-quality learning environments.

To him, the students in his care are like his own children, and their eagerness to attend school stems from the inviting atmosphere, colorful wall art, and engaging educational content. Venice believes it's crucial to foster an environment where children not only enjoy education but also find inspiration in various aspects of their learning journey.