Free Education For Visually Impaired Individuals Across KP Universities Announced By Governor

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, has made a groundbreaking announcement to provide free education to visually impaired individuals in all universities within the province.

During a ceremony held in Peshawar to mark White Cane Safety Day, Governor Ghulam Ali acknowledged the challenges faced by visually impaired people due to systemic shortcomings. He emphasized that despite these challenges, visually impaired individuals carry a deep love for Pakistan and its institutions.

He called upon the caretaker provincial government to present a comprehensive agenda addressing the concerns of blind individuals, pledging to bring together all relevant stakeholders to find solutions.

Governor Ali revealed that he has already directed all universities to offer employment opportunities to one or two visually impaired individuals and went on to officially declare free education for the visually impaired across all universities within the province. Additionally, these universities will provide financial assistance to support the blind students.

He further proposed discussions within the cabinet about establishing schools for the visually impaired in suburban areas. While recognizing that Pakistan's constitution places the responsibility of providing education to all citizens on the government, he acknowledged that resource constraints can lead to challenges in fulfilling this commitment.