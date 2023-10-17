Istanbul Police Arrest 17 People Suspected Of Financing Daesh/ISIS Terrorist Group

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At least 17 people have been arrested in Istanbul, Türkiye, on
suspicion of financing the terrorist group Daesh/ISIS, security
sources said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing
Anadolu Agency.
The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office conducted
investigations based on the country's Financial Crimes
Investigation Board (MASAK) reports that 20 people were allegedly
involved in financing the Daesh/ISIS terror group through companies
and individuals operating between conflict zones and Türkiye,
according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to
restrictions on speaking to the media.
The prosecutor's office issued arrest warrants for the suspects
who were found to have transferred money to individuals whose
assets had been frozen due to their links to the Daesh/ISIS terror
group.
Seventeen of the 20 suspects were apprehended, and a search is
underway for the remaining three suspects.
In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare
Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.
The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple
times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at
least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed
attacks. In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at
home and abroad to prevent further attacks.
MENAFN17102023000195011045ID1107259940
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.