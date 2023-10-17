Xi, Putin To Conduct In-Depth Dialogue On Bilateral Relations - Chinese Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Xi Jinping of China and President Vladimir Putin of Russia intend to hold a thoroughgoing discussion of the bilateral relationship between Beijing and Moscow, as well as other issues of interest, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a briefing, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"The heads of state will meet to hold a thorough exchange of views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest," she said, when asked if Xi and Putin would discuss the Ukraine issue and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On October 17, Putin arrived in China at Xi's invitation for a two-day visit. On Tuesday, the Russian president will attend the official welcome ceremony for the heads of delegations to the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, which is to be hosted by Xi and his spouse Peng Liyuan. The forum's main events will be held at the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square on October 18. Putin will participate in the forum's opening ceremony. Also on Wednesday, Russian-Chinese talks will take place, after which Putin will continue a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.