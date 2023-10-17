Xi, Putin To Conduct In-Depth Dialogue On Bilateral Relations - Chinese Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Xi Jinping of China and President Vladimir Putin of
Russia intend to hold a thoroughgoing discussion of the bilateral
relationship between Beijing and Moscow, as well as other issues of
interest, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a
briefing, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"The heads of state will meet to hold a thorough exchange of
views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest," she
said, when asked if Xi and Putin would discuss the Ukraine issue
and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
On October 17, Putin arrived in China at Xi's invitation for a
two-day visit. On Tuesday, the Russian president will attend the
official welcome ceremony for the heads of delegations to the third
Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, which is to be
hosted by Xi and his spouse Peng Liyuan. The forum's main events
will be held at the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square on
October 18. Putin will participate in the forum's opening ceremony.
Also on Wednesday, Russian-Chinese talks will take place, after
which Putin will continue a series of bilateral meetings on the
sidelines of the event.
