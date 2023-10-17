Biden To Travel To Israel On Wednesday, Then Will Visit Jordan - White House

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday and
then will visit Jordan, White House Press Secretary Karine
Jean-Pierre said, Azernews reports, citing
TASS.
Biden wants to "demonstrate his steadfast support for Israel"
after the recent attack by the radical Palestinian organization
Hamas, and consult on next steps, Jean-Pierre said in a
statement.
"President Biden will then travel to Amman, Jordan, where he
will meet with his Majesty King Abdullah, Egyptian President Sisi,
and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas," the statement
said. "He will reiterate that Hamas does not stand for the
Palestinian people's right to dignity and self-determination and
discuss the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza."
