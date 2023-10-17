Georgian Defence Minister Says $135Mln Spent On“NATO-Level Infrastructure” In Last 4 Years

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Defence Minister Juansher Burchuladze on Tuesday said
about GEL 360 million ($135mln) had been spent over the last four
years on both construction and renovation projects to ensure
“modernised infrastructure at the level of NATO member states” for
military personnel of the country, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Speaking at the Parliament as part of his turn to address MPs in
the Minister's Hour format, Burchuladze said infrastructure
development and construction would continue, adding GEL 100 million
($37) was allocated in the Ministry's 2024 budget for the
purpose.
The Minister also spoke about developments in military
equipment, noting 60 different modifications of Didgori, a
Georgian-made armoured personnel carrier developed by the Delta
research centre, had been handed over to the Defence Forces, while
new command armoured vehicles would also be delivered“later”.
He also mentioned“successful operations” of Delta Textile,
which provides the country's defence forces with locally produced
field and daily uniforms for winter and summer. Burchuladze said
next year the company planned to add online sales to promote the
company and increase profitability.
Burchuladze highlighted“important steps” for restoration and
modernisation of the air force, noting a“significant part” of the
aircraft and helicopter fleet had been updated over the recent
years.
The Minister said his office had made“important steps” in
strengthening intelligence capabilities through purchase of
American-made multifunctional radar systems based on“trends of
modern warfare”, while agreements on the purchase of
radio-electronic intelligence systems had also been signed.
He told MPs the Ministry was working to strengthen anti-armour
and anti-aircraft capabilities as well.
