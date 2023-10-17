Georgian Defence Minister Says $135Mln Spent On“NATO-Level Infrastructure” In Last 4 Years

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Defence Minister Juansher Burchuladze on Tuesday said about GEL 360 million ($135mln) had been spent over the last four years on both construction and renovation projects to ensure “modernised infrastructure at the level of NATO member states” for military personnel of the country, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Speaking at the Parliament as part of his turn to address MPs in the Minister's Hour format, Burchuladze said infrastructure development and construction would continue, adding GEL 100 million ($37) was allocated in the Ministry's 2024 budget for the purpose.

The Minister also spoke about developments in military equipment, noting 60 different modifications of Didgori, a Georgian-made armoured personnel carrier developed by the Delta research centre, had been handed over to the Defence Forces, while new command armoured vehicles would also be delivered“later”.

He also mentioned“successful operations” of Delta Textile, which provides the country's defence forces with locally produced field and daily uniforms for winter and summer. Burchuladze said next year the company planned to add online sales to promote the company and increase profitability.

Burchuladze highlighted“important steps” for restoration and modernisation of the air force, noting a“significant part” of the aircraft and helicopter fleet had been updated over the recent years.

The Minister said his office had made“important steps” in strengthening intelligence capabilities through purchase of American-made multifunctional radar systems based on“trends of modern warfare”, while agreements on the purchase of radio-electronic intelligence systems had also been signed.

He told MPs the Ministry was working to strengthen anti-armour and anti-aircraft capabilities as well.