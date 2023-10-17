UN Women Georgia To Host Exhibition Of Products Made By Women Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United Nations Women Georgia Country Office will
host its second exhibition for sale of products and services
created by women entrepreneurs at the Expo Georgia fairgrounds in
Tbilisi this weekend, the organisation said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Between October 21-22, visitors will have an
opportunity to explore“local, natural and delicious” food
products, as well as accessories, furniture, self-care products,
wine and children's handmade toys created by over 160 female
entrepreneurs.
Young visitors will be hosted with children's
activities in a specially designated area, with entrepreneur women
and artists engaging them in cookie decoration, face painting and
sensory games.
The event is part of the women's economic empowerment
component of the project Good Governance for Gender Equality in
Georgia, which is supported by the Norwegian Government.
