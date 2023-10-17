London Boosts Security For England-Italy Football Match

(MENAFN- AzerNews) There will be enhanced security around Wembley Stadium ahead of
Tuesday night's England v Italy Euro2024 qualifying match, in light
of the jihadist attack in Brussels in which two Swedish fans were
murdered on the sidelines of another Euro2024 qualifying match,
Belgium v Sweden, the Met announced Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The London Metropolitan Police (Scotland Yard) announced "an
extremely visible presence" of officers throughout the area
affected by the operation.
After the two Sweden fans were killed by a man shouting Allah is
Great, the qualifier in Brussels was abandoned at half time and
fans were kept in the stadium until after midnight.
