Italy Issues Almost 450,000 Residence Permits For Non-EU Residents In 2022


10/17/2023 3:11:34 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy issued 449,118 residence permits to non-EU nationals in 2022, the highest number in over 10 years and an increase of 85.9% compared to 2021, Istat said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The war in Ukraine was a big factor.

The national statistics agency said 148,000 new temporary protection permits were issued to Ukrainian citizens last year.

Istat said 3.7 million non-EU nationals were legally living in Italy with a residence permit on January 1, 2023, an increase of 4.7% on the same date in 2022.

The agency said the increase was almost entirely down to the arrival of Ukrainians.

