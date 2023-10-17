Italy Issues Almost 450,000 Residence Permits For Non-EU Residents In 2022

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy issued 449,118 residence permits to non-EU nationals in
2022, the highest number in over 10 years and an increase of 85.9%
compared to 2021, Istat said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The war in Ukraine was a big factor.
The national statistics agency said 148,000 new temporary
protection permits were issued to Ukrainian citizens last year.
Istat said 3.7 million non-EU nationals were legally living in
Italy with a residence permit on January 1, 2023, an increase of
4.7% on the same date in 2022.
The agency said the increase was almost entirely down to the
arrival of Ukrainians.
