Pashinyan's Loyalty To West May Hold Him Back From Taking Resolute Step Regarding Zangazur

Abbas Ganbay Read more
A historic day came on 15 October 2023 for Azerbaijan and all
Azerbaijanis around the world. President Ilham Aliyev proudly
raised the Azerbaijani flag in the town of Khankendi liberated from
the invaders. On the day of the 20th anniversary of his presidency,
Ilham Aliyev delivered a magnificent, informative, and inspiring
speech for the people. Azerbaijan has restored justice to the envy
of many structures and countries of double standards. The future
generation will live in peace and prosperity and the flag of
Azerbaijan will no longer be lowered. Separatism is put an end to,
and as the President said, the wish of the ruling junta has been
fulfilled, tank is brought to the Military Trophy Park in Baku, and
tea is served, but in the SIZO.
"Exactly 20 years ago, the people of Azerbaijan showed great
confidence in me by electing me to the position of President in the
presidential election. At that time, I addressed my people and
promised that I would defend the national interests of the
Azerbaijani people and the Azerbaijani state and that I would
protect the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. I took an oath
with my hand on the Constitution and the Holy Quran. I am glad that
all the promises I made during the last 20 years and all the tasks
I set before myself have been fulfilled."
The more difficult the path, the tastier the reward. As the
President mentioned in his speech, Azerbaijan has been moving to
the liberation of territories for many years, through ordeals and
through many losses. The economy was built anew, and largely due to
the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan was
able to withstand several rounds of global information attacks in
the nineties, to survive the betrayal of neighbors in the form of
nationalist Armenians who shared bread at the table with
Azerbaijanis, lived without violence and oppression, but wished to
have land that did not belong to them. The 'Nagorno-Karabakh
Autonomous Province' established in 1923, which has no historical,
geographical, or political basis, as President Ilham Aliyev said,
has brought suffering to the Azerbaijani people throughout this
time.
What was in the past has a trace in the present, those powers
that supported Armenia did not support Azerbaijan, neither during
the occupation nor during the genocide of Azerbaijanis at the hands
of monsters. Today history is repeating itself.
"Nothing has changed in these 30 years. Our nation has faced
great tragedies. One million people have been left homeless. Our
lands were completely destroyed. Today, every visitor to the
liberated lands can see Armenian vandalism with their own eyes.
There is not a single good building left here. Ethnic cleansing was
carried out against us. A genocide was committed against us, the
Khojaly genocide. More than a dozen countries have recognized
Khojaly as an act of genocide. The movement called "Justice for
Khojaly!" has gained an international dimension. The path we have
traveled from that difficult period to today is the path of honor
and dignity. We have united and gathered strength," the President
said while addressing the nation from Azerbaijan's Khankendi.
The powers that pushed for genocide and supported Armenia in the
past are doing so now. By outmaneuvering the West with their
"Crusader" coalition, Azerbaijan has won. For 30 years, not a
single power, not a single entity has taken proper action to punish
the separatist regime, and all negotiations have been reduced to
meaningless talk and discussion, but not action.
Today the only splinter on the way to peace are the 7 villages
occupied by Armenia that have not yet been returned to Azerbaijan,
the delimitation and demarcation of the state borders, the signing
of a peace treaty, and the opening of the Zangazur corridor,
whereas the President of Azerbaijan said during his visit to
Georgia, its opening by Armenia will benefit everyone living in the
region, and the proposed 3+3 format will bring economic growth to
the countries of this format, including Armenia. When else in
history has the losing side been offered ways to save the economy
and peace? The West should learn a lot from Azerbaijan, not incite
and sow information propaganda in the minds of Americans and the
Western mentality.
According to Russian political scientist Mikhail Zernov, who
commented to AZERNEWS , the West is afraid of the
Turkiye-Azerbaijan-Russia alliance, as well as the unification of
the Russian-Turkic world into a single, not yet labeled, but very
promising alliance.
"I think that Armenia will continue to delay the resolution of
these issues in every possible way. Especially in light of the fact
that Pashinyan's actions demonstrate full loyalty to the United
States and its European allies. The Zangazur corridor, which caused
such a scandal at the EAEU summit in May, can strengthen
Azerbaijan's position in the region, which is equally disliked by
the collective West and even Iran, where Azerbaijanis live en masse
in the north. Europe is at the mercy of the US, which in response
to Pashinyan's ostensible loyalty will support Armenia as a
counterbalance to Azerbaijan," the pundit said.
There is a clear reluctance of the West to the progress of the
economy of the countries of the Caucasus and close attention of the
U.S. to Iran's oil reserves. The conflict in the Middle East and
the Russia-Ukraine war before it, have created an economic
disequilibrium in the world. Corporations building their power in a
world distracted by war dictate their agenda to corrupt powers and
separatist regimes. Exiled colonial France has grabbed Armenia with
both hands and is whispering in its ear "Take revenge".
For the signing of the peace treaty, it remains to wait for the
scheduled meeting in Brussels between Azerbaijan and Armenia, where
it is possible to reach a favorable outcome between the parties.
Peace will follow the pride and joy of the Azerbaijani people.
