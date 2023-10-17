Pashinyan's Loyalty To West May Hold Him Back From Taking Resolute Step Regarding Zangazur

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

A historic day came on 15 October 2023 for Azerbaijan and all Azerbaijanis around the world. President Ilham Aliyev proudly raised the Azerbaijani flag in the town of Khankendi liberated from the invaders. On the day of the 20th anniversary of his presidency, Ilham Aliyev delivered a magnificent, informative, and inspiring speech for the people. Azerbaijan has restored justice to the envy of many structures and countries of double standards. The future generation will live in peace and prosperity and the flag of Azerbaijan will no longer be lowered. Separatism is put an end to, and as the President said, the wish of the ruling junta has been fulfilled, tank is brought to the Military Trophy Park in Baku, and tea is served, but in the SIZO.

"Exactly 20 years ago, the people of Azerbaijan showed great confidence in me by electing me to the position of President in the presidential election. At that time, I addressed my people and promised that I would defend the national interests of the Azerbaijani people and the Azerbaijani state and that I would protect the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. I took an oath with my hand on the Constitution and the Holy Quran. I am glad that all the promises I made during the last 20 years and all the tasks I set before myself have been fulfilled."

The more difficult the path, the tastier the reward. As the President mentioned in his speech, Azerbaijan has been moving to the liberation of territories for many years, through ordeals and through many losses. The economy was built anew, and largely due to the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan was able to withstand several rounds of global information attacks in the nineties, to survive the betrayal of neighbors in the form of nationalist Armenians who shared bread at the table with Azerbaijanis, lived without violence and oppression, but wished to have land that did not belong to them. The 'Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Province' established in 1923, which has no historical, geographical, or political basis, as President Ilham Aliyev said, has brought suffering to the Azerbaijani people throughout this time.

What was in the past has a trace in the present, those powers that supported Armenia did not support Azerbaijan, neither during the occupation nor during the genocide of Azerbaijanis at the hands of monsters. Today history is repeating itself.

"Nothing has changed in these 30 years. Our nation has faced great tragedies. One million people have been left homeless. Our lands were completely destroyed. Today, every visitor to the liberated lands can see Armenian vandalism with their own eyes. There is not a single good building left here. Ethnic cleansing was carried out against us. A genocide was committed against us, the Khojaly genocide. More than a dozen countries have recognized Khojaly as an act of genocide. The movement called "Justice for Khojaly!" has gained an international dimension. The path we have traveled from that difficult period to today is the path of honor and dignity. We have united and gathered strength," the President said while addressing the nation from Azerbaijan's Khankendi.

The powers that pushed for genocide and supported Armenia in the past are doing so now. By outmaneuvering the West with their "Crusader" coalition, Azerbaijan has won. For 30 years, not a single power, not a single entity has taken proper action to punish the separatist regime, and all negotiations have been reduced to meaningless talk and discussion, but not action.

Today the only splinter on the way to peace are the 7 villages occupied by Armenia that have not yet been returned to Azerbaijan, the delimitation and demarcation of the state borders, the signing of a peace treaty, and the opening of the Zangazur corridor, whereas the President of Azerbaijan said during his visit to Georgia, its opening by Armenia will benefit everyone living in the region, and the proposed 3+3 format will bring economic growth to the countries of this format, including Armenia. When else in history has the losing side been offered ways to save the economy and peace? The West should learn a lot from Azerbaijan, not incite and sow information propaganda in the minds of Americans and the Western mentality.

According to Russian political scientist Mikhail Zernov, who commented to AZERNEWS , the West is afraid of the Turkiye-Azerbaijan-Russia alliance, as well as the unification of the Russian-Turkic world into a single, not yet labeled, but very promising alliance.

"I think that Armenia will continue to delay the resolution of these issues in every possible way. Especially in light of the fact that Pashinyan's actions demonstrate full loyalty to the United States and its European allies. The Zangazur corridor, which caused such a scandal at the EAEU summit in May, can strengthen Azerbaijan's position in the region, which is equally disliked by the collective West and even Iran, where Azerbaijanis live en masse in the north. Europe is at the mercy of the US, which in response to Pashinyan's ostensible loyalty will support Armenia as a counterbalance to Azerbaijan," the pundit said.

There is a clear reluctance of the West to the progress of the economy of the countries of the Caucasus and close attention of the U.S. to Iran's oil reserves. The conflict in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine war before it, have created an economic disequilibrium in the world. Corporations building their power in a world distracted by war dictate their agenda to corrupt powers and separatist regimes. Exiled colonial France has grabbed Armenia with both hands and is whispering in its ear "Take revenge".

For the signing of the peace treaty, it remains to wait for the scheduled meeting in Brussels between Azerbaijan and Armenia, where it is possible to reach a favorable outcome between the parties. Peace will follow the pride and joy of the Azerbaijani people.