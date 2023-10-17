What Is Needed For Sustainable Development Of Pharmacy In Azerbaijan?

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Afag Huseynova, AZERNEWS
In our modern era, the successful development of Azerbaijan is
ensured, security is maintained at a high level in our country, and
social and political stability is strengthened. All the main tasks
facing the country are successfully implemented. It is based on
well-thought-out policies, implemented reforms, and state
programs.
Within the framework of the political course implemented under
the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, solving social issues and
strengthening the social protection of citizens is always at the
center of attention. Necessary conditions have been created for
strengthening the social protection of citizens and meeting their
material and moral needs, which is one of the important principles
of the policy of the state of Azerbaijan.
In accordance with the socio-economic policy of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, the human factor is always held high.
Consistent work is being done in the direction of human health and
its comprehensive provision.
Today, as a result of the policy implemented by the President of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, as in all sectors, the health care of the
country has entered a new stage of development. In recent years,
President Ilham Aliyev has focused on the creation of a modern
medical infrastructure that allows reliable provision of the
population's health in Azerbaijan. The successful reforms in the
health sector from various aspects are aimed at ensuring the health
of the population and its full establishment at the level of world
standards. For this purpose, the material and technical base of
health care has been strengthened in recent years, and the expenses
allocated to health care from the national budget have increased
more than 11 times.
"We must direct our growing economic opportunities, first of
all, to the development of social spheres, including solving the
problems of health care," President Ilham Aliyev said.
In Azerbaijan, more than 600 health institutions equipped with
modern medical equipment and devices have been made available to
the population. Medical facilities with a strengthened material and
technical base do not lag behind the world's leading health
centers, and even surpass them, without exaggeration. Equipment
from developed countries such as Germany and Switzerland is brought
to healthcare facilities that are newly put into use and are being
repaired and restored.
Of course, the production of drugs in the country is important
for the protection of national health. The establishment of
pharmaceutical factories in Azerbaijan together with countries like
Russia and Iran will put to end Azerbaijan's pharmaceutical
dependence on imports to a certain extent, and the pharmaceutical
industry will develop, causing the price of drugs to decrease and
create abundance. In a short period of time, the start of operation
of 4 pharmaceutical production plants in Azerbaijan will lead to
the training of relevant specialists in Azerbaijan.
Today, in order to investigate the import of drugs and any
problems arising from this field of business, AZERNEWS correspondent contacted the pharmacist
and tried to get experts' opinions. Pharmacist Maryam Nasibova,
while answering our questions, noted that all medical products come
in standard packages.
"Drugs come to us in ready shape. We do not have the authority
to manage it," she answered the question.
As for the organization of the sale of imported brands, the expert
said that they implement a sales strategy based on standard set
prices. That is, prices are not determined by agreement between
general pharmacies.
However, there are other issues to be clarified regarding
pharmaceuticals in Azerbaijan. It should be noted that the price of
medicines sold in Azerbaijan is 3-5 times higher than in
neighboring countries. There is an opinion in society that the drug
importers reach an agreement with the manufacturing companies to
remove a certain ingredient from the drug or reduce its dose, so
that the drug costs less, thereby achieving more profit.
However, it can be concluded that drug production is a serious
and time-consuming matter. The involvement of the private sector in
this work can be of great benefit to speed up the process. At the
same time, by minimizing VAT and customs duties on imported raw
materials for drug production, we can achieve a sufficient price
reduction for domestically produced drugs. Discounts on taxes and
customs duties can also stimulate foreign investors to show
interest in this process. Another tool is to provide low-interest
loans to the private sector. Experts also come to the same
conclusion. In such a case, it may be possible to establish
pharmaceutical plants in Azerbaijan in a short period of time and
reduce the country's demand for vital medicines to a minimum.
MENAFN17102023000195011045ID1107259932
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.