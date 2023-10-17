What Is Needed For Sustainable Development Of Pharmacy In Azerbaijan?

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Afag Huseynova, AZERNEWS

In our modern era, the successful development of Azerbaijan is ensured, security is maintained at a high level in our country, and social and political stability is strengthened. All the main tasks facing the country are successfully implemented. It is based on well-thought-out policies, implemented reforms, and state programs.

Within the framework of the political course implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, solving social issues and strengthening the social protection of citizens is always at the center of attention. Necessary conditions have been created for strengthening the social protection of citizens and meeting their material and moral needs, which is one of the important principles of the policy of the state of Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the socio-economic policy of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the human factor is always held high. Consistent work is being done in the direction of human health and its comprehensive provision.

Today, as a result of the policy implemented by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, as in all sectors, the health care of the country has entered a new stage of development. In recent years, President Ilham Aliyev has focused on the creation of a modern medical infrastructure that allows reliable provision of the population's health in Azerbaijan. The successful reforms in the health sector from various aspects are aimed at ensuring the health of the population and its full establishment at the level of world standards. For this purpose, the material and technical base of health care has been strengthened in recent years, and the expenses allocated to health care from the national budget have increased more than 11 times.

"We must direct our growing economic opportunities, first of all, to the development of social spheres, including solving the problems of health care," President Ilham Aliyev said.

In Azerbaijan, more than 600 health institutions equipped with modern medical equipment and devices have been made available to the population. Medical facilities with a strengthened material and technical base do not lag behind the world's leading health centers, and even surpass them, without exaggeration. Equipment from developed countries such as Germany and Switzerland is brought to healthcare facilities that are newly put into use and are being repaired and restored.

Of course, the production of drugs in the country is important for the protection of national health. The establishment of pharmaceutical factories in Azerbaijan together with countries like Russia and Iran will put to end Azerbaijan's pharmaceutical dependence on imports to a certain extent, and the pharmaceutical industry will develop, causing the price of drugs to decrease and create abundance. In a short period of time, the start of operation of 4 pharmaceutical production plants in Azerbaijan will lead to the training of relevant specialists in Azerbaijan.

Today, in order to investigate the import of drugs and any problems arising from this field of business, AZERNEWS correspondent contacted the pharmacist and tried to get experts' opinions. Pharmacist Maryam Nasibova, while answering our questions, noted that all medical products come in standard packages.

"Drugs come to us in ready shape. We do not have the authority to manage it," she answered the question.

As for the organization of the sale of imported brands, the expert said that they implement a sales strategy based on standard set prices. That is, prices are not determined by agreement between general pharmacies.

However, there are other issues to be clarified regarding pharmaceuticals in Azerbaijan. It should be noted that the price of medicines sold in Azerbaijan is 3-5 times higher than in neighboring countries. There is an opinion in society that the drug importers reach an agreement with the manufacturing companies to remove a certain ingredient from the drug or reduce its dose, so that the drug costs less, thereby achieving more profit.

However, it can be concluded that drug production is a serious and time-consuming matter. The involvement of the private sector in this work can be of great benefit to speed up the process. At the same time, by minimizing VAT and customs duties on imported raw materials for drug production, we can achieve a sufficient price reduction for domestically produced drugs. Discounts on taxes and customs duties can also stimulate foreign investors to show interest in this process. Another tool is to provide low-interest loans to the private sector. Experts also come to the same conclusion. In such a case, it may be possible to establish pharmaceutical plants in Azerbaijan in a short period of time and reduce the country's demand for vital medicines to a minimum.