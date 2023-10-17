PM Shmyhal: Active And Passive Protection Of Energy Objects To Reduce Risks In Case Of Massive Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The combination of active and passive protection of energy infrastructure facilities will reduce risks in case of Russian massive attacks.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“It will be challenging, but Ukraine will endure,” Shmyhal said.

In his words, with the start of the autumn and winter period, the Government's priority objectives are to provide people with electricity and heating services, protect energy infrastructure, and continue reconstruction efforts.

“These are the conditions for living here and now. This is the key to our resilience,” Shmyhal stressed.

The Prime Minister mentioned that scheduled maintenance works are near completion to ensure the maximum power generating capacity. A total of 1.5 gigawatts have already been added into the energy system, and this figure will increase to 1.7 gigawatts as planned.

Additionally, Ukraine accumulated about 15.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas. According to the data from Naftogaz NJSC, there is every chance for Ukraine to pass through the winter period, using the domestically produced gas only.

More than 13,000 'points of invincibility' were deployed, and soon everyone will be able to find the nearest point location through an interactive map in the Diia application, Shmyhal added.

A reminder that the heating season is gradually starting across Ukraine.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine