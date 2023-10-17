War Update: 56 Combat Engagements Occur On Front In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fifty-six military clashes have occurred on the front in the past 24 hours. Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks in the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, Shakhtarske and Zaporizhzhia directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported:

Ukrainian forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflicting losses on Russian troops and exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched 15 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and three strikes on enemy surface-to-air missile systems.

Ukrainian missile units hit five Russian command posts, one enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment cluster, one ammunition depot, and one artillery system.

Russian troops launched three missile strikes and 34 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) six times on Ukrainian positions and settlements. Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

The operational situation is remaining challenging in eastern and southern Ukraine, according to the General Staff.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No signs of enemy offensive groupings were detected. Separate Belarusian units are carrying out tasks within the areas bordering with Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians are maintaining military presence within the border areas and continue shelling border settlements from Russia's territory. The enemy launched an air strike near the Sumy region's Mykolaivka. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes, namely in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled 12 enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka, Kyslivka and Ivanivka, and another seven attacks near the Luhansk region's Nadiia. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Lyman direction, Russians launched air strikes near the Luhansk region's Bilohorivka, Serebrianske forestry; the Donetsk region's Spirne and Vesele. About 20 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near the Donetsk region's Klishchiivka. The enemy launched an air strike near the Donetsk region's New York. Over 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions with the support of aircraft near the Donetsk region's Avdiivka and to the south of Tonenke. Ukrainian warriors repelled five enemy attacks. Russian troops launched an air strike near the Donetsk region's Stepove. Over 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, Russian occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Novomykhailivka. Ukrainian forces successfully repelled 17 enemy attacks. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks to the south of the Donetsk region's Zolota Nyva and Prechystivka. Russian troops launched air strikes near Urozhaine, Rivnopil and Staromaiorske. About 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian forces repelled all Russian attacks to the west of the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne. Over 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russian occupiers launched an air strike near the Kherson region's Beryslav. Enemy artillery and mortar strikes affected the Kherson region's Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Odradokamianka, Antonivka, Kizomys, and the city of Kherson; the Mykolaiv region's Dmytrivka and Ochakiv.