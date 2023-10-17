Two Communities Struck By Russian Heavy Artillery In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region's Nikopol district with heavy artillery, causing damage to an infrastructure object.

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Three attacks over the past day. The Nikopol district's Marhanets and Myrove communities came under enemy fire,” Lysak wrote.

In his words, Russians were shelling local villages with heavy artillery and dropping explosives from unmanned aerial vehicles.

“An infrastructure object was damaged,” Lysak added.

Further details are yet to be updated. Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.