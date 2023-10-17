All Children Evacuated From 12 Frontline Settlements In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Police officers evacuated all children from 12 frontline settlements of Bakhmut and Kramatorsk districts of Donetsk region.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, "345 children and their relatives were saved during another stage of mandatory evacuation in Donetsk region."

"There is not a single child left in the settlements: Zalizne, New York and Pivnichne (Bakhmut district), Yampil, Torske, Zarichne, Orikhuvatka, Nykanorivka, Malynivka, Tykhonivka, Vasiutynske, Rai-Oleksandrivka (Kramatorsk district)," Klymenko noted.

The Minister of Internal Affairs thanked the police of Donetsk region for the saved lives.

As reported by Ukrinform, 856 children were evacuated from Donetsk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions to safer regions of Ukraine since April this year as part of the mandatory evacuation.

Photo: novynarnia