Ukraine Returns Another Child Lubinets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the implementation of the Bring Kids Back UA action plan, Ukraine has managed to bring another child back.

Ukrainian Parliament's Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine has managed to return another child.

We are working within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA action plan initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. The President's task is to return all Ukrainian children," the statement reads.

The return took place as part of the work of the Coordination Headquarters under the leadership of Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.

"We continue to work. We expect positive results soon," Lubinets emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Dmytro Lubinets previously confirmed that Qatar is involved in the return of Ukrainian children illegally taken by Russia.