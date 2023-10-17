Azerbaijan Amends Law On Precious Metals And Precious Stones

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The purchase and
sale of gemstone jewelry totaling more than 15,000 manat ($8,823)
in Azerbaijan will be carried out in a cashless manner, Trend reports.
This is reflected in the amendment to the law on "Precious
Metals and Precious Stones", approved today by President Ilham
Aliyev.
According to the law, payment for the purchase and sale of
precious stones, precious metals, including gemstone jewelry, and
cultural values totaling more than 15,000 manat ($8,823) will be
carried out only in a cashless manner in accordance with the Law of
the Republic of Azerbaijan on "Cashless Settlements".
