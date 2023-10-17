Ambassador Of Azerbaijan Presents Copies Of His Credentials To Iraqi FM (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The newly
appointed Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Iraq Nasir Mammadov presented
copies of his credentials to Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign
Minister of Iraq Fuad Hussein, Trend reports.
During the conversation that followed, the continuation of
positive cooperation between the two countries in bilateral and
multilateral formats, as well as prospects for the development of
relations in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian
spheres were discussed.
An extensive exchange of views took place on issues of mutual
interest at the meeting.
