Ambassador Of Azerbaijan Presents Copies Of His Credentials To Iraqi FM (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The newly appointed Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Iraq Nasir Mammadov presented copies of his credentials to Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister of Iraq Fuad Hussein, Trend reports.

During the conversation that followed, the continuation of positive cooperation between the two countries in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as prospects for the development of relations in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres were discussed.

