FLAME University Invites Applications For Undergraduate And Postgraduate Programs For 2024 Intake

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, 17 October 2023: FLAME University has been relentlessly innovating and reinventing its offerings and will commence this admissions year with new courses across Undergraduate and Postgraduate programs. FLAME has commenced its admissions for 2024 intake, with multiple liberal education offerings.



The University currently offers a three-year and four-year interdisciplinary undergraduate program with the degree nomenclature determined by the major that the student chooses to pursue.



3-year undergraduate degrees and their majors



B.A. - Economics, Psychology, Literary & Cultural Studies, International Studies, Environmental Studies, Journalism, Public Policy, Sociology.



B.Sc. - Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Data Science and Economics*, Computer Science and Design*.



BBA - Finance, Business Analytics, Marketing, Human Resource Management, Entrepreneurship, Operations, General Management**, Design Management*.



BBA (Communications Management) - Advertising & Branding, Digital Marketing & Communications, Film & Television Management, Communication Studies**.



4-year undergraduate degrees and their majors leading to Honours degrees.



B.A. (Hons) - Economics, Psychology, Literary & Cultural Studies, International Studies, Environmental Studies, Journalism, Public Policy, Sociology.



B.Sc. (Hons) - Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Data Science and Economics*, Computer Science and Design*.



BBA (Hons) - Finance, Business Analytics, Marketing, Human Resource Management, Entrepreneurship, Operations, Design Management*.



BBA (Communications Management) (Hons)- Advertising & Branding, Digital Marketing & Communications, Film & Television Management.



* Interdisciplinary majors. Not offered as minors. Only offered as majors. No minor combination possible. | ** Only available as a major in the 3-year undergraduate program.



4-year Bachelor of Design (B) Program



The university has also recently introduced a 4-year Bachelor of Design program at the undergraduate level rooted in liberal education and centered around experience design. The program offers a major in Experience Design, and the minors available are Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Business Analytics, Marketing, Literary & Cultural Studies.



For those seeking a PG program, FLAME University offers two-year MBA, MBA (Communications Management), a Masters of Science in Economics and a one-year PG program in Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

