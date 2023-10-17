KISR, Automobile Agents Union Discuss Electric Car Project

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) discussed along with Union of Automobile Agents in the country mechanisms boosting cooperation on electric car projects, as well as suggestions and recommendations guaranteeing suitability of such vehicles with extremely hot climates.

KIRS in a press release on Tuesday mentioned that the meeting handled outcome of first project conducted by the institute and supported by Kuwait Foundation for Advancement of Sciences (KFAS).

Project Manager Dr. Hedab Al-Hamawi stated that the two parties considered new projects comparing performance of four-wheel drive electric vehicles using charging ports powered exclusively by solar energy.

The use of solar power, explained Dr. Al-Hamawi, is to promote use of renewable energy and preserve environment. (end)

