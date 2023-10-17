Kuwaiti Archer Malallah Wins Gold In Arrow And Bow Competition Held In S. Arabia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti archer Abdullah Malallah on Tuesday won the gold medal in the compound bow and arrow competition held as part of the third Arab tournament in Riyadh.

The Kuwaiti female archer Hanan al-Mayas grabbed the bronze medal in the women competition.

Malallah won the contest against the Egyptian shooter Ahmad Fakhry who came second, while the Iraqi Mohammad Al-Kaabi won the bronze trophy.

Al-Mayas also won the bronze medal in the women's compound bow and arrow contest after strong competition from the Iraqi archer Fatma Mashhadani who won the gold medal, while Amna Al-Awadhi of the UAE took the silver.

In the group competitions, Malallah, his peers Hamad Al-Shatti and Badr Al-Shallahi came third after an encounter with the Saudi team that came first, while the silver went for the Iraqis.

The Kuwaiti mixed gender team, grouping Malallah Al-Mayas won the bronze, while the gold was won by the Iraqi team. The silver was grabbed by the UAE champions. (end0 kns