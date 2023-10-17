Eleven Indians Killed In Firecracker Explosions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- Indian police said on Tuesday that at least 11 persons were killed and several others were injured following two separate explosions at firecracker units in South Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The explosions in firecracker factories in Rangapalayam and Kichanayakanpatti of Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu killed at least 11 people and injured others, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported, citing police sources.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire with the help of the local residents and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

The death toll is expected to rise as the explosion during the mixing of the raw materials is said to be very strong, according to the PTI report.

This region in Tamil Nadu which produces much of the firecrackers used across the country during the festivals have seen several explosions and resultant casualties. (end)

atk









