Kuwait Urges Delaying Travel To Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday urged citizens planning to travel to Lebanon to delay it "during this current phase."

The ministry in a statement called upon the citizens present in Lebanon to "voluntarily return" home unless there is a pending need for their presence there, considering the current conditins in the region.

They can seek any help they need by calling the embassy in Lebanon on the phone number: 0096171171441. (end)

