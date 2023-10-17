Kuwait Urges Delaying Travel To Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday urged citizens planning to travel to Lebanon to delay it "during this current phase."
The ministry in a statement called upon the citizens present in Lebanon to "voluntarily return" home unless there is a pending need for their presence there, considering the current conditins in the region.
They can seek any help they need by calling the embassy in Lebanon on the phone number: 0096171171441. (end)
nma
MENAFN17102023000071011013ID1107259896
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.