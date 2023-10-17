Jordan Condemns Hate Crimes In US, Belgium

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, October 17 (Petra) -- Jordan condemned Tuesday the two hate crimes in Brussels, Belgium, and Illinois, the US, which collectively claimed the lives of three people, including a child.
The spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, Sufyan Qudah, said the Kingdom rejects and denounces all forms of violence and terrorism, which fuel hatred and undermine common human values.
Qudah expressed condolences to the victims' families and wished for a speedy recovery for the injured.
