Prince El Hassan Participates In World Food Day Activities In Rome

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Rome, October 17 (Petra) -- His Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal participated Monday in the opening ceremony of World Food Day activities in Rome.Prince El Hassan said in an address that food, water and health crises "need not" turn into security crises, especially since water, food and health security are existential issues linked to human dignity.He talked about adopting an agenda to avoid conflicts and risks and understanding peoples' needs through pluralism.Prince El Hassan noted the call of His Majesty King Abdullah in 2020 on the Borlaug International Dialogue on Food Security to establish a regional centre for food security in Jordan."His Majesty the King stressed that the centre will be a source of research, data, knowledge, exchange of experiences and a centre for providing emergency assistance to countries in the region," he said.He noted the "importance" of tracking patterns of poverty and deprivation through the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) and across three interconnected and overlapping dimensions: health, education and living standards.Prince El Hassan said that the MPI covers a study of 1.3 billion people, adding that 21.7 per cent of the world's population lives in severe multidimensional poverty, half of whom are children."When we are faced with poverty figures all over the world, why does the world pay only 36 per cent of what the world owes to humanity?" he added.He said, "The current era has made us witness the continuous progress of artificial intelligence and technology in solving and countering global challenges, and yet 800 million people still suffer from hunger."I always say that we have a lot of artificial intelligence and technology. Isn't it time to develop some intelligence related to morality and virtue?"This year's celebrations on World Food Day are entitled "Water is life, water is food, leave no one behind."