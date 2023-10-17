Jordan Exports, JPACO Sign Mou To Boost National Products

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 17 (Petra) -Jordan Exports (JE)and the Jordanian Palestinian Agriculture Products Marketing Co. (JPACO) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance JE's role in developing and promoting Jordanian exports and opening new markets, by empowering Jordanian companies, increasing their competitive capabilities and expanding them globally.According to a JE statement, its Chairman, Wissam Rabadi, noted importance of coordination of national export activities to develop and promote Jordanian exports, in line with the National Export Strategy and Economic Modernization Vision (EMV).Speaking at the signing ceremony, JE CEO, Omar Qaryouti, said the memo introduces "specialized" action plan to develop joint export mechanisms, to increase exports and enhance national economy's capabilities.He also indicated that the company follows an "innovative" approach in developing Jordanian companies to increase their capabilities, accelerate growth of their exports, increase their size, and build bridges of communication between Jordan and various countries across the world.Meanwhile, JPACO Director General,Alaa Al Din Abu Al Khair, stressed MoU importance in supporting the company's activities and facilitating its operations to export various agricultural products.Secretary-General of the Ministry of Agriculture and JPACO Chairman of Board of Directors,, said the company's work in marketing and exporting agricultural products would contribute to opening opportunities in all available markets globally, which enable it to increase its exports and enhance its market share in both current and new foreign export destinations.