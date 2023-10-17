TTU, WGA Team Discuss Cooperation To Improve Tafileh's Water Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Tafileh , Oct. 17 (Petra) - Vice President of Tafila Technical University (TTU) for Academic Affairs, Dr. Kamal Khandakji, on Tuesday discussed with the work team of Jordan's Water Governance Activity (WGA), funded by United States Agency for International Development (USAID), ways to enhance joint cooperation and opportunities to conduct scientific research related to the sector.The meeting, which comes within the agreement concluded between the university and Ministry of Water, went over a slew of scientific research proposals for master's students in the water fields in southern Tafileh governorate, according to a TTU statement.The statement added that this endeavor aims to determine possibility of supporting the new research activities and directing efforts to achieve outcomes that contribute to improving and sustaining water resources in this southern region.